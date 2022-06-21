  1. Home
Girl's Planet 999 fan favorite Yoon Jia Set To Debut in August

Another Girl's Planet 999 trainee will be debuting soon!



On June 21, it was reported that Girl's Planet 999 fan favorite Yoon Jia is set to debut this year as part of a 4-member girl group. The upcoming girl group's debut was slated for July but had to be postponed to August for unknown reasons.



According to sources, the 4 member girl group performed at singer ChangJung's concert under the name MEMEME/ MIMIMI. Both names had been registered back in 2020 by YES IM Entertainment, however, they were rejected.



As of now, both the line-up and the group's name are unconfirmed. Please follow for further updates!

