Give me a reason why you LOVE Bollywood?

Firstly our movie industry i.e Indian film industry is the biggest industry in the world where over 2000 movies are produced in a single year. And when it comes to Bollywood, this is the most lovable industry in the world even after their language constraints like "Mother India" continued to play in Nigeria for decades…

The songs which are the most awesome part of Bollywood and make special places in everyone's hearts not only for Indians but also for foreigners like as in Russia "Jimmy Jimmy Aja Aja" from the movie "Disco Dancer" is the most famous song and movie out there (You can find many videos on YouTube)…

Also, songs make a special connection with a heart to our culture, traditions and foreigners are dying to learn that like as So that's the Bollywood for us a blend of love, emotions, feelings, joy, life….and many more….<3 <3