Give your hair that dazzling shine!!

The serum is one hair care product that does it all for your tresses – detangling, conditioning, overnight repair, and heat protection. It is essentially a leave-in product made to instantly tame, hydrate, and nourish your hair, making them manageable.

Hair serums lock shine and form a protective layer around the hair to protect it from heat and humidity. In addition, the essential oils and smoothing ceramides in serums help tame flyaways and give your hair a sleek and glistening look!

A few serums also target hair ailments like hair fall and hair thinning, reviving curls back to health! Since there are many serums readily available in the market today, finding the right one for your hair type can be troublesome. To make your day easy, we reviewed and put together a list of serums that we found worthwhile.

Check out our list of the best hair serums for women in India below and take your pick!









1. Best NaturalHair Serum: Biotique Mountain Ebony Vitalizing Serum:





This lightweight, revitalizing hair serum by Biotique is specially formulated to improve hair growth while taming frizz and static at the same time. The natural formula is infused with botanical extracts that promote new hair growth, soothe irritation, prevent dryness and strengthen your hair strands. In addition, the blend of mountain ebony, long pepper, and neem serves as a natural astringent to rejuvenate your scalp.









2. Best For Salon-Like Hair: Streax Professional Vitariche Gloss Hair Serum





Say goodbye to super coarse and hard-to-manage hair with this serum from Streax Professional. This serum gives salon-like glossy, shiny hair instantly. The macadamia oil and vitamin E in the serum make it a multi-tasker. It adds shine, improves vitality, strengthens, and nourishes your hair strands, leaving them perfectly frizz-free and manageable. The unique shine enhancers in the formula give a glossy finish to your hair strands. Massage a few drops of the serum on wet hair, and brush through. The serum untangles your hair and keeps them frizz-free throughout the day.









3. Best Serum For Chemically-Treated Hair: L’Oreal Paris Smooth Intense Instant Smoothing Serum





The Smooth Intense serum by L’Oreal Paris gives your hair deep nourishment that lasts for up to 48 hours. It tames unruly hair and makes them more manageable and easier to style. This frizz-control expert is infused with argan oil and silk proteins that shield your hair against dry weather or humidity, making way for shiny, silky, and soft tresses. This creamy serum is suitable for all hair types.









4. Best In Budget: Livon Anti-Frizz Serum





For sleek, frizz-free hair, pick up this hair serum from Livon. The formula instantly delivers a boost of hydration to your hair, making it glossier and smooth. It is infused with Moroccan argan oil, which provides deep moisturization to the tresses and aids in defusing frizz. Vitamin E prevents and protects your hair from heat damage, environmental aggressors, and free radical damages.