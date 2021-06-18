Give your lips the luxury of DIOR Lip Glow Oil

I'm never really big on high end brand purchases but when I came across this I was enticed. I've not even tried a lip oil before so there was an added excitement to all of this. It has a broad shaped applicator It allows me to coat the entire lip in one swipe which is nice. They have a thick texture that adheres to the lips and while it feels lush and thick, it’s not greasy or too sticky feeling. It’s comfortable and offers instant hydration to the lips. With its Color Reviver technology, Lip Glow Oil reacts directly to the moisture level in each woman's lips for custom color while ensuring continual moisturization. The lips are more beautiful, even bare, after 5 days of application. Its non-sticky, non-greasy oil texture combines the mirror shine of a gloss with the comfort of an intense lip care. Enriched with cherry oil, its pampering formula creates a protective film against stress factors and drying. It saturates the lips with nutrients and revitalizes the lips with an immediate and lasting effect. A generous, pampering applicator that leaves a veil of smooth shine on the lips, delivering the ultra-comfortable, moisturizing formula in a single sweep. All in all the brand did not disappoint me at all. I tried a couple of shades and will shop more very soon. Would you give this a try?