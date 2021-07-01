Gladiator movie review

Gladiator is 2000 epic action/drama directed by Ridley Scott. The film won multiple awards, including five Academy Awards at the 73rd Academy Awards.

The plot is simple and follows Maximus Decimus Meridiu, a Roman general who is forced to fight as a traditional gladiator.

Hans Zimmer's music is icing on the cake; in my opinion, it's his best work, and it gave me goosebumps in several scenes. Lisa Gerrard's song Now We're Free, which plays throughout the end credits, is hauntingly beautiful.

Some reviews claim that Gladiator is overrated and overhyped, but I think it's well worth the hype; it's well acted and well worth seeing.

The film's excellent cinematography and production design make it a visual feast. Both beautifully recreate the magnificent ancient Rome.

Overall, Gladiator is a stunning epic drama that will keep you glued to your seats until it's end with its epic storyline and wonderful making, this is a movie that everyone should see at least once.