You might see so many magical looking high power makeup pictures online that involves face and body glitter. The hype is worth it as the final look always looks so dreamy and shimmery. Kingdom Of Lashes Eye and body Glitter can be used on body, face and nails for the perfect amount of glam. This range comes in various shades and two sizes, fine and ultra fine glitter. The sheen and sparkle are definitely an asset to any look. Loose glitter that can be used on nails, body and face which adds the perfect amount of sparkle to any look. It can be used with a glitter primer.