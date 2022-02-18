Gone but never forgotten- Dilip Sahab

Mohammed Yusuf Khan, known as Dilip Kumar changed the face of the acting world in Bollywood. He is best known for his role in movies like Kohinoor, Mughal-E-Azam, Saudagar and many others. He is said to be the greatest actor ever and if you watch his movies you can't deny that fact.

He also shared very close relations with big names in Bollywood being it veterans like Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan or Shahrukh. Dilip Kumar's wife also stated in an interview that if they had a son he would look and be like Shahrukh.





Dilip Sahab passed away on 7th of July, 2021 but can never be forgotten for his contributions to the world of cinema.