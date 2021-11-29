Gong Yoo opens his official Instagram page to mark his 20th debut anniversary - Here's why the first post is raising a few eyebrows

On December 1, "Goblin" star Gong Yoo opened his personal Instagram page to celebrate his 20th debut anniversary. Gong Yoo always been a very private person, but to see him share a small part of his personal life is more than enough for fans.





On his arrival on Instagram, he grabbed a few headlines for his first post which was a picture of a cooked squid which, according to the fans, might be giving a hint towards his appearance in the second season of hit Netflix series "Squid Game." Gong Yoo made a cameo appearance in the first season, and even with a limited amount of space, he turned out to be the show-stealer.





Imagine if he gets a role as one of the leads, the fans will go berserk. Well, if that happens, what do you think will be the arc for his character in the second season?





Anyway, Congratulations Gong Yoo!





You can find his Instagram handle below!