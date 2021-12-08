Gong Yoo starrer Netflix's 'The Silent Sea' trailer hints towards a promising thriller

Netflix's upcoming sci-fi thriller 'The Silent Sea' starring Gong Yoo and Bae Doona among other star cast has released its main trailer, and it is as exciting and engaging as you would imagine. The series is set in the future when the Earth is one big desert and one team is given the task to go to the moon to retrieve a mysterious sample from an abandoned lab that will presumably save humanity.





The trailer gives a glimpse of the story and the mission that will take place on the moon. The crew is faced with one mystery after another as soon as they reach the moon. From the littered corpses to the crash, the trailer hints towards a perfectly engaging mystery thriller.





Before the trailer was released I was a bit sceptic about the CGI and green screen effects. However, I must say I am relieved after watching the trailer, as the visual effects were simply flawless in it. Another factor that really intrigues me is that it is a blend of various genres such as mystery, thriller, horror and maybe more. To handle such a rich drama is a challenge that can only be handled well by South Korea.





After 'Squid Game', 'Hellbound' and 'My Name,' Netflix is all set to deliver another highly anticipated drama to end the year with a bang, it will be interesting to see whether it will be able to meet the expectations of the viewers. This sci-fi thriller could be the prime of this unbelievable streak of Korean dramas in 2021. What do you think? Are you excited to watch 'The Silent Sea'?





Check out the trailer below!