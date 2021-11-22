Gong is all set to make his comeback in a drama after the huge success of "Goblin." He is starred in a Sci-fi drama set in future where Earth has run out of water and food. Meanwhile, a special team composed of the main cast is set to retrieve a mysterious sample abandoned on a research station on the moon. Gong Yoo will be cast alongside Bae Doo Na, and Lee Joon.





It was revealed by Netflix that the drama will be released on December 24 and also unveiled a new teaser poster for the drama.





This year various big production dramas were released such as "Hellbound," "Jirisan" etc. However, not many were able to meet the expectations of the viewers. I personally have high expectations from Gong Yoo and this drama.





Do you think this drama will become another huge hit for Netflix?





Check out the poster below!