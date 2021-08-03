Good directors can bring good performance out of bad actors. Agree?

Film-making is a collaborative medium where everyone's contribution is important. If any person from any department messes up, then it affects the entire film. So after watching a YouTube video, I realized that there have been many Bollywood films where we have seen bad actors giving really good performances. Like Arjun Kapoor in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' or Sara Ali Khan in 'Kedarnath.'

In both cases, the directors of these films (Dibakar Banerjee and Abhishek Kapoor) know their job very well. And they were able to bring the best of even the mediocre talent. But a director's job is to supervise everything and not just the actors. So the actors should be good at what they do. But when they are not, these fine directors do some hand-holding and we get memorable performances.

Do you agree with this observation? Do you think good directors can get average actors to do well? Or do you think it depends on some other factors and not just the director?