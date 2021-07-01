A good foundation is like Spanx for the face
It is very important to get a good foundation that suits your skin type and shade that gives you a no-makeup makeup look. Here are some top recommendations that you can opt for to get that flawless base and perfect finish.
- Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte+Poreless Liquid Foundation: This product requires no introduction as it speaks for itself. The Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte+Poreless Liquid Foundation is super affordable and is hands down one of my favorite foundations for daily wear. It gives full coverage and comes in 18 different shades to suit your skin tone perfectly. It is very lightweight and super comfortable on the skin. It also gives your skin a matte finish and is really easy to blend. 10/10 for this and defiantly a must-try product.
- Nykaa SKINgenius Sculpting & Hydrating Foundation: Nykaa recently came up with this product and I pretty much liked this. The Nykaa SKINgenius Sculpting & Hydrating Foundation retails for Rs.575/ and comes in 5 different shades. It has a weightless texture and its luxurious long-wear formula lasts all day long, keeping your skin fresh and radiant.
- Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation: I recently became a fan of the Wet n Wild product range and this has to be one of my favorite products. The Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation retails for Rs. 699/ and comes in 4 different shades. The best thing about the product is that it has a light-adjusting complex to help prevent white cast in photos. I liked the product overall but I would love it they come up with more shades to suit every Indian tone.