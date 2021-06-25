Good hair that could make you feel you could rule the world!

Who doesn’t like cutting, coloring, and styling their hair, right? We own a little extra care and nourishment back too. We all love easy peasy yet effective ways of taking good care of hair right? Well, we have very effective tips that your hair will thank you for!

1. Apply warm oil on the scalp: Going back to the days when your grandma used to put oil in your hair. What nostalgia! Oiling your hair with warm oil at least twice a week will take you a long way. Try mixing Coconut, Argan, atop, and Bringhraj oil together and apply it to your scalp.





2.Choose a mild shampoo: It is very important to choose a mild shampoo that suits your hair type. Shampoo that works for your mom, might not be equally good for you. Always choose a mild and gentle shampoo and please don’t change your shampoo very often it will do no good to your hair.

3.Use rice water to rise: Adding rice water to your hair care routine could be a game-changer! It is an ancient but extremely simple Chinese remedy –rice water! This magic potion, used as a natural shampoo and rinse for centuries now, clearly works wonders. Women usually don’t start greying until they’re almost eighty years old! Rice water has a multitude of components with nutritional value for the hair.

4.Apply onion juice all over your hair: This is an amazing remedy, tried and tested, and a very effective method for taking care of your hair. Apply onion oil all over your hair and rinse it with cold water after an hour. Thank me later for this tip!

5.It’s Time to Add Silk or Copper Pillowcases to Your Sleep Routine: I recently tried changing my cotton pillowcase to a silk pillowcase and I am nowhere going back to my old routine. Silk pillow creates less friction and prevents hair from damage.





That’s all for today's tips and trips for beautiful and healthy hair. Do let me know if these tips worked for you!