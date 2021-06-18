Good News: Yami Gautam ties knot with her URI director Aditya Dhar

Actress Yami Gautam gets married to the filmmaker Aditya Dhar who made URI: The Surgical Strike, where she acted as well.

Yami Gautam stepped into this Bollywood industry with the film Vicky Donor which starred Ayushmann Khurrana too. Today, the Bollywood actress shared a few glimpses from her d-day and we couldn't help but admire her beauty.

She looked extremely gorgeous in the wedding couture. Also, if you want, you can go to Zee5 and give the film URI another watch. It's one of the richest films in Bollywood starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, and others.

What do you think of this newlywed couple?