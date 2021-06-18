Good for Varun Dhawan for standing up for himself!

With the current lockdown in India, Bollywood Stars vacationing in other locations have had to face a lot of criticism. Varun Dhawan being a recent example. If you follow him on Instagram – then you would’ve seen in his stories that he has been busy filming a new horror movie called “Bhediya” where he is playing a werewolf. Upon wrapping up the shoot, he headed back home to Mumbai, and Varun and his wife, Natasha Dalal, were spotted in the Mumbai airport as a result.

When the paparazzi found him – he kindly asked them to keep a good social distance - he even asked a photographer to wear his mask. Seems pretty reasonable right? WELL - Once the videos of him in the airport hit Instagram – one user commented “You went out for vacay and gave paps the chance to snap, now you come back and complain. Stop over showing your privilege when people in your country are dying.” Varun Dhawan actually RESPONDED to this random troll!! Varun replied “Well your assumption is wrong. I was shooting my film and not on holiday and what do u mean give them a chance. How do you not give them a chance. I have people who lost their life in covid. So please keep your assumptions to yourself.” (In case you didn’t know - Varun actually lost an aunt in the US due to covid last year.)

What I find interesting is how social media really allows celebrities to defend themselves when crazy rumors are started. Whereas in the past, rumors would be published in magazines, and celebrities would have less opportunity to set the record straight. I say – good for Varun for standing up for himself! What do you think?!