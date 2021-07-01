Good vibes grape seed oil review
Price- Rs175 for 10ml
Claims-
Deeply nourishes skin
Adds a good radiance
Delays signs of aging
Pro's-
Very affordable
Lasts for a long time
Adds a great glow
Hydrates skin
Con's-
Fragrance
My experience- this is first dedicated facial
oil I used. It's consistency is just like any
other oil but it spreads well. I didn't give me
any breakouts. I use this as a last step in
my PM regime. Personally I found using a
facial oil beneficial especially in winter to
lock in the moisture. With after 2 weeks of
use I noticed a nice plumy and glow on my face which was s delight to see.
Grapeseed oil is a great ingredient to add
in if u want anti aging. It definitely won't
replace retinol but can add in as a extra
support.I highly recommend this to dry
skin. Oily skin too can use it but I would
suggest to watch it out if it's causing any
breakouts and then continue.