Good vibes grape seed oil review

Price- Rs175 for 10ml

Claims-

Deeply nourishes skin

Adds a good radiance

Delays signs of aging

Pro's-

Very affordable

Lasts for a long time

Adds a great glow

Hydrates skin

Con's-

Fragrance

My experience- this is first dedicated facial

oil I used. It's consistency is just like any

other oil but it spreads well. I didn't give me

any breakouts. I use this as a last step in

my PM regime. Personally I found using a

facial oil beneficial especially in winter to

lock in the moisture. With after 2 weeks of

use I noticed a nice plumy and glow on my face which was s delight to see.

Grapeseed oil is a great ingredient to add

in if u want anti aging. It definitely won't

replace retinol but can add in as a extra

support.I highly recommend this to dry

skin. Oily skin too can use it but I would

suggest to watch it out if it's causing any

breakouts and then continue.