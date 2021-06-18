Goodbye to puffy eyes! Try this Serum today!

My routine changed since last 6-8 months because if which I've not been getting enough sleep. I'm waking up with underbags and puffiness daily. That's when I stumbled upon The Derma Co. 5% Caffeine Under Eye Serum For Dark Circles & Puffiness.

Repair, nourish, energize skin with caffeine! The Derma Co. 5% Caffeine Serum is formulated with pure caffeine, retinol, peptide and hyaluronic acid. It's anti-inflammatory abilities help in reducing the appearance of dark circles and decreasing puffiness. It also has cell regeneration and collagen-boosting powers to diminish pigmentation and age spots while hyaluronic acid and peptide refresh and brighten with collagen and moisture retention benefits. Dermatologically tested, this 5% caffeine serum is a safe solution to smoothen and tighten skin texture, diminish dark circles and depuff under-eye bags. It's main features include

Corrects dark circles and puffiness: This lightweight under-eye formulation contains 5% Caffeine, an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory component that treats dark circles by stimulating healthy circulation, decreasing the effect of inflammation and discoloration owing to UV damage or sleep deprivation. This 5% caffeine serum helps alleviate the appearance of puffiness by constricting the blood vessels and allowing you to retain a normal skin tone. It's time to let your eyes do the talking! Minimizes signs of stress and ageing: The Derma Co. 5% Caffeine Serum works with 1% retinol and 2% hyaluronic acid, boosting collagen and elastin production to gently tighten and lift the delicate skin, eliminating sagging, fine lines and wrinkles. It also increases skin cell turnover that is the skin's natural exfoliation process to resurface healthy and youthful skin. Age is just a number, isn't it?

Brightens and hydrates: Potent 2% hyaluronic acid draws moisture into the skin for long-lasting hydration. It also contains 1% peptide for diminishing dark circles, under-eye bags and puffiness, giving you a well-rested and bright appearance. Reach heights and shine bright!

Suitable for: This caffeine serum is for anyone looking for a solution for dark circles and puffiness.

I could see some difference with the puffiness and I feel this is effective. Would you try this product?