Goodness of purifying tea tree oil in a body wash!

We all love us a good body wash! It's even better if the it provides more than just the cleanesing aspect. Most of my products have tea tree oil, I have acne prone sensitive skin and it's very helpful for me. I tried LUXURIATE Tea Tree Purification of Skin Body Wash for this. Luxuriate Tea Tree Body Wash is a purifying body wash that gently cleanses the skin without leaving it dry and dehydrated. This cleanser is a proportionate blend of 100% pure and organic tea tree oil with a glycerin body wash base and active minerals to help fight fungal infections and body odour while leaving the skin refreshed and hydrated. Tea tree body wash is soothing and refreshing bath Liquid that makes skin look healthy, fresh, smooth and soft. It hydrates dry skin and leaves it feeling soft and smooth. This is a great cleanser for all skin types and it helps relieve itchiness and infections. This is an ideal cleanser for your your post-workout shower.

Its Key Benefits include- Purifying cleanser that gently cleanses and soothes the skin Enriched with the benefits of tea tree oil Helps relieve itchiness and minor skin infections May help fade tan and dark spots Free from artificial fragrance Ideal for all skin types including rough and itchy skin 100% vegan, cruelty free, paraben free, no detergents. All in all it's a great product and I would totally buy more of it.