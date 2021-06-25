Gorgeous hair is the best revenge!

To keep our hair tidy and oh-so-gorgeous, it is very important to take care of our hair. And who doesn’t like product which is super affordable, suits all hair type and is very effective and easy! Right? Well, I have a product that will fit the needs of every hair type, deeply nourish your roots, and keeps your hair smooth and shiny for up to 72 hours! Yes, you read it right. All this goodness in one product. The Pantene Open Hair Miracle Oil Replacement is the answer for all the problems and something that your hair will thank you for. This has worked like Miracle for my hair and I can’t even begin to explain its benefits. This retails for Rs. 90 for 80 ml of packing and is super affordable. It has multiple uses and plays its role well in every aspect:





1. Heat protectant: This is one of the main reasons why I choose this product. We all know how important it is to protect our hair before styling them. This product works wonders for protecting your hair from any damage that heating products might create.





2. As serum: No matter how much we ignore serums, they are very important for the overall nourishment and health of our hair. So, Pantene open hair miracle contains serum and important nutrients which help your hair to look healthy and shiny.





3. As for leave-in conditioners: Most of us don’t condition our hair after washing them which can create a problem in near future. This product works as a conditioner and leaves your hair super smooth and frizz-free.





4. As for oil replacement: Honestly, I didn’t like this product in place of oil as it does have a certain amount of stickiness in it but not really sure if I would use this in place of oil as such.





That’s all for this product. I would rate this a 9 out of 10 but definitely, a must-try!