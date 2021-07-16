Gossip Girl reboot has been making headlines so I thought had gossip girl been made in India?

Who would've played the characters?

Serena van der Woodsen would be played by Sara Ali Khan. She was the 'IT' girl of the show but her character was not layered at ALL!! She just had to flip her hair, be glamorous, be bitchy, be with guys, pout, etc. and so I feel Sara Ali Khan would be more than perfect for this role. Also, I rewatched this show around the time Sara debuted and I remember thinking Sara Ali Khan gives MAJORRR (from hair flips to dressing sense) Serena vibes. Also, they both went to Columbia, so i guess, ample of reasons.

Chuck Bass: If not Ranveer Singh, who else? Ranveer has got all the 'chichhora pan' and naughtiness but can also play serious characters when needed.

Blair Waldorf: Alia Bhatt. Blair, the Queen Bee, was a very very very deeply layered characters. I feel Alia is perfect to show that all the emotions ranging from bitchy (as in Gully Boy's Safeena), sad (some parts of Raazi), playful (Highway), mature (dear zindagi), etc.

Nate Archibald: Ranbir Kapoor , who else? A guy with failed relationships, searching for love but never being able to find it, belonging to very high class, a family. Ranbir is perfect for Nate (if not a bit old... If not him, Vicky can play the role)

Dan: Vikrant or Rajkummar. PERFECT for this role. Both of them can play deeply layered characters, both of them can act like the nerdy outsider Dan is. They would add so so much to the show.

Jenny: I'd would've loved to say Bhumi but she's quite old for this role so I guess Tripti Dimri would be an A-class fit for this. Brash, strong, messed up teenager, though Tripti hasn't played any character exactly like this, something in me saus she can do it.

Lily can see Woodsen (/Bass/ Humphrey etc.): Both Kareena and Aishwarya seem literally PERFECT for this role. Elegant socialite, independent, constantly in and out of marriage.

Rufus: Naseeruddin Shah would be very old to play this so ig, Kay Kay Menon would be perfect.

Do you agree with the roles I've mentioned or you wish to make some changes?