GOT7 to make OT7 Comeback In May

GOT7 are finally making a comeback!





On April 22, media outlets reported that GOT7 are preparing for a group comeback. Confirming the news, GOT7 stated that they will be making a complete group comeback in May.





This will the global boy group's first comeback in over a year! GOT7's last release was their fourth digital single "Encore" in February of 2021.





They are currently in the last stages of preparation with their title track song is almost finished. Are you excited for their long awaited comeback?!