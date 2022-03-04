'GOT7 Still Alive' started to trend after Mark Tuan returned to Korea - Here's what fans are speculating

Mark Tuan, a member of the K-pop boy group GOT7, is finally back in South Korea. It's the first time he has come back to Korea since GOT7 and Mark Tuan left JYP Entertainment after their contract expired. Since then the fans have wondered what will happen to the group now. It looks like Mark's return has brought some positivity since fans have started to trend hashtags like #GOT7StillAlive, #WelcomeBack and #MarkTuan and assuming other members will also soon return they began to trend them as well on Twitter.





After Mark's return, fans also showed that Jackson Wang's location is also South Korea on Instagram, speculating the group is finally coming back under one roof, resulting in something special. The fans are ecstatic to receive any news from the members regarding the group's future. Do you think it is what we all are expecting or fans are just overreacting?







