GOT7's Jackson Wang To Drop A Single In July

Its definitely a lucky month for Aghases because another GOT7 member just announced a solo comeback!









On June 23, GOT7's Jackson announced that he will releasing a new single next month, in anticipation of the September release of his solo album 'Magic Man'.









The GOT7 member revealed that he was recently in Los Angeles to film the music video and that he had a big hand in its creation. Additionally, Jackson stated that he worked on the choreography for the upcoming single.









Meanwhile, Jackson just wrapped up his group promotions for GOT7's latest track "NA NA NA."