GOT7's Jinyoung might star in webtoon based K-drama 'Witch'

GOT7's Jinyoung might star in a webtoon based K-drama!





On April 28, media outlet reported that GOT's Jinyoung had been offered the male lead role in an upcoming webtoon-based drama series, 'Witch.' Based on the webtoon of the same name by Kang Pul, the story revolves around a man who loves a woman, who is accused of being a "witch" by society.





Jinyoung's agency, BH Entertainment, commented on the news, "It's true that Jinyoung has been offered the male lead role in 'Witch'. He is currently reviewing the offer positively."





Jinyoung has been offered the role of the story's male lead Lee Dongjin, a young statistician recruited by a top data analysis company who is in love with the women everyone calls a 'witch.'





Meanwhile, Jinyoung is gearing up for a comeback with GOT7 in May.