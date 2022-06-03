GOT7's Youngjae Reveals Upcoming Album's Track List

GOT7's Youngjae reveals his upcoming album's track list!









On June 6, the GOT7 member revealed the track list for his second mini-album 'SUGAR.' According to the track list, Youngjae will be releasing a total of five tracks through his upcoming mini-album. The tracks include the title track "SUGAR," followed by "Focus," "Crema," "Nothing" and "With You."









Youngjae is set to make his comeback on June 21. This makes it his first solo comeback in nearly 6 months. A music video for the title track "SUGAR" will be released on the same day.





Meanwhile, Youngjae just wrapped up his group promotions for GOT7's latest track "NA NA NA."