GOT7's Youngjae tests positive for COVID-19

GOT7's Youngjae has tested positive for COVID-19.









On July 7, Youngjae's label, Sublime Artist Agency, released a statement regarding stating that the GOT7 member had been diagnosed with COVID-19.









Youngjae will be temporarily halting all his activities and is currently under self-quarantine. "Our agency will consider our artist's health our top priority and do our best for Youngjae's treatment and recovery. We will thoroughly comply with the guidelines of health authorities to make an effort for everyone's safety," the agency concluded.









Meanwhile, today's broadcast of MBC FM4U's "GOT7 Youngjae's Close Friend" will be hosted by former GFriend member Yerin.