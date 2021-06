The Gradient lips trend

Here’s another k-beauty trend taking over- ‘The gradient lips’. It is cute yet modern and perfect for a low-key or casual look. It is recently gaining popularity and finding its way to become one of the top beauty trends. Your lips will never look this sweet! This trend consists of applying a darker colour on the centre of the lips , which is then faded out at the edges, or blended into a different colour— so fun! Did you come across this trend recently?