The Greatest Superhero movie ever? Spiderman: No way home-spoiler-free review!

…And the most anticipated film of the year is finally opened up and everyone is going bonkers, the records are being broken, screens are filled with screams & all the Spiderman fans of three generations can just call it a Christmas present which none of us expected in our the wildest dreams! Now let’s be honest, as much we all were excited for this multi-verse of Blockbuster we all had our doubts of will this huge film be able to give the fans what they promised?

And the answer is… it exceeded every expectation the film had set up! The film begins where Far from home left off and starts to deal with how Mysterio blundered up his life even in death! The sequence of how Peter tries to manage his new profound life of being a public face with the tag of “Hero or Murderer?” was the perfect start to the film & brought in a very humane element to the film before the stakes begin to go higher than ever!

One of the most unexpected things Spiderman: No Way Home managed to pull off was how well-written the packed film was, it will give you very few chances to pinpoint the lazy writing moments usually films with fan service have! As soon as the villains from the other spidermen universes enter Tom Holland’s universe after Parker & Strange mess up a spell, the film automatically becomes their stage. Especially, Doc Ock & Green Goblin. However, the villain of the film definitely goes to William Dafoe’s Green Goblin. The scare and thrill he bought way back in 2002 are the same or can I even say is much more in 2021!

Other than that, Spiderman interacting with these other universes' villains & them trying to understand what the hell is going with multiverse is definitely the highlight of the first half! However, it’s the second half of the film is what we can actually call another film altogether. The film takes a serious turn in the tonality as the color gets greyer and the tone of the film becomes darker! Talking about the second half of the film is so tricky because even a little mishap and I can spoil the film for you & I really don’t want to do that.

But, it’s an emotional ride and a mixture of cheers & cries is all that I can explain in the 2nd half ride of the film! What the film does greatly was the underwhelming villains like Jamie Foxx’s Electro gets a better understanding in the cameo than it actually got in The Amazing Spiderman 2.

Other than that, Doc Ock & Green Goblin got their continuation in an amazing way which none of us ever expected to! Naturally, it is but obvious that the packed villains in the film they didn’t really give much screen timing to Lizard and Sandman, which is fair enough.

I will just skip the whole mid-sequence of the film to avoid spoilers but how the film ended had me crying and they made the Spider-boy, A Spider-man by the time the film ended. The trilogy definitely went in descending order and now it is the accurate comic-version Peter Parker we all love!

Tom Holland gave his best performance not only as A Spiderman but in general! The rest of the cast also shined brightly with William Dafoe & Alfred Molina being my favorites!

Speaking about Doctor Strange he can just effortlessly steal the screentime from others but it felt more like a teaser for his upcoming film- Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness which will come out in March 2022!

Now to conclude,

The Greatest Spider-man Film?

YES!

The Greatest Superhero Film?

It almost comes to becoming that because the film did the impossible!

After, Avengers: Endgame, everyone expected MCU to not have a big film like that in a while however, Spiderman: No Way Home clearly proves why the greatest Marvel Cinematic Universe is unstoppable! Watch the film NOW, before getting it spoilt for you, and A big Thankyou to Marvel-Sony to make this film happen, it truly was a gift for all the Spiderman fans.