SOMETHING DIFFERENT Green tea capsules with a twist These are authentic ayurvedic herbs compreseed in a capsule form. 30 capsules for 30 days . How to use Just get your hot cuppa of water and dropnthe capsule. Inhale and sip and enjoyyyy As simple These capsules I'm personally taking from last year july and been no looking back. These are travel friendly. Also they reduce the wastage of tea bags on travel. Just drop the capsule in hot water and your green tea is ready. Its ginger infused with all goodness of herbs. Helped with my immunity boost up and digestion too. Don't know but I feel it helped me in my weight loss journey too. I feel too light now. So if you wanna infuse a healthy lifestyle in your routine ,do give these a shot. Dm if you wanna purchase. Its from a startup brand in Ludhiana .