Is green tea face mask good for blackhead removal?

Green tea can be used to treat blackheads as well. Make a paste with one teaspoon of dry green tea leaves and a little water. Then, for two to three minutes, gently scrub the paste over the affected area. Once your face is dry, rinse it with lukewarm water and apply a small amount of moisturiser. Its moisturising properties allow it to effectively reduce blackheads, control oil, improve facial dullness, and brighten skin tone. Small and light, it is easy to transport.





All skin types are suitable. Including green tea extract in your skin care routine provides numerous skin benefits. When combined with a clay mask, it effectively unclogs and deep cleanses your skin pores, reduces sebum (oil) production, and fights dullness, resulting in acne-free skin with a long-lasting glow.