Ground Zero, a NEW film starring Emraan Hashmi! Details Below

Selfiee, an upcoming dramedy from Dharma Productions, is now in production with Emraan Hashmi hard at work.





Additionally, he has the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starring movie Tiger 3 planned.





Emraan is reportedly set to star in Excel Entertainment's next military thriller, Ground Zero, according to a Peeping Moon article.





Tejas Vijay Deoskar, a Marathi director who also oversaw Madhuri Dixit's first Marathi film Bucket List, is said to have cast Emraan in the character of an army officer in the film.





The rumour also implies that the film is set in Kashmir and that Emraan has been dispatched there on a perilous mission. There hasn't been a formal confirmation, though.





The unfamiliar, In his first film, Captain Nawab, Emraan Hashmi was supposed to play an army officer.





The Ministry of Defence reportedly refused the filmmakers a "No Objection Certificate" because they were concerned about how the film would expose the delicate relationship between India and Pakistan. As a result, the production was reportedly shelved.







