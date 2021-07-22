Gua Sha Therapy: Is It a Safe Anti-Aging Beauty Practice?

Have you heard about the “botox of the Far East“? There are no needles, and you can even do it yourself! Have any idea what it might be? It’s a natural therapy called gua sha.

It is an ancient massage technique that is going mainstream, especially facial gua sha. Considering how easy it is to find the necessary tools and perform facial gua sha in the comfort of your own home, it’s no wonder why it’s so popular. But does gua sha work? Many users speak highly of its positive effects. Here’s one first-hand account of trying gua sha facial massage: “Using a rose crystal gua sha to gently massage lymphatic points on the face and neck has been a game-changer for my skin’s circulation.”

Gua sha is also sometimes referred to as coin rubbing or coining therapy. Coining can be defined as an ancient treatment method that is used to rid the body of “heat” or “negative energies.” The gua sha technique is also called “spooning.”

Most practitioners use tools made out of natural materials such as gemstones, animal bones, or animal horns, but some even use soup spoons or coins.

With this type of treatment, we’re moving lymph, which carries away toxins, or in this case, blackheads, and stimulating the chi or prana. It tones the muscles and firms the skin, and, plus, it’s deeply relaxing. This is one of the biggest benefits of gua sha because when the client is receiving it, they get to really sink into that parasympathetic nervous system.” Sounds intriguing, doesn’t it?