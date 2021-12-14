Guess who is Amitabh Bachchan's new tenant for his duplex tenant flat in Andheri?

You guys Amitabh Bachchan recently gave away his Andheri duplex flat for whooping 10lakhs per month to none other than Kriti Sanon! Yes, you heard it right, Kriti Sanon who has been looking for a flat in Mumbai for a long time has finally taken it from Amitabh Bachchan.

The flat is on the 27th & 28th floor in the Atlantis building on Lokhandwala Road, Andheri West. Kriti Sanon will get 4 parking lots along with the flat. The flat agreement was signed on November 12 and the flat lease is for 24 months and the renting date is October 16, 2021, to October 15, 2023. It is said that the actress has already paid 60 lakhs for the duplex flat as a security deposit!

On the work front, Kriti Sanon last film Mimi on the OTT platform was a huge success. Whereas, in her project, she will be starring opposite Varun Dhawan in Bhediya.

Amitabh Bachchan also will soon be seen in several films like Brahmastra, The Intern and Runaway 34!