A guide to help you get the best face serum for yourself. #BeautyTruthBomb

Glowing skin is characterized as healthy-looking, moist, dewy, and tight. There are more criteria that describe glowing skin such as even skin tone, smooth texture, no flakiness, and no visible oils.

Although our skin naturally has all the chemicals to look nice and moist, different skin problems such as dehydration can change the look of the skin very quickly.

Since we can not control the environmental impact on the skin, we can use different products such as face serums to help the skin by stimulating skin cells and protecting them from any pollution or free radicals. We have prepared a full guide, why, how, and when should you use face serum to make your skin glow. or you.





How can you stop my skin from being dull?





Face Yoga and cosmetic procedures are very popular in rejuvenating dull skin, however, adding something small such as face serum in your skincare routine can be extremely helpful too. In particular, face serum can protect and stimulate skin cells, while new lipids are being produced. As a matter of fact, stimulating the growth of new lipids is the main solution in order to have healthy and glowing skin.





What does face serum do?





To put it another way, serum can penetrate much deeper than any other skincare product. Most likely, a serum will have one or more active ingredients, which can reach deeper layers of human skin. Surely, this helps to stimulate skin cells, build a skin barrier, and keep skin hydrated.





What ingredients to look for in a facial serum?





* Antioxidants (Vitamin C, Vitamin E, green tea, grapes and etc.)

* Retinoids (retinol, Retin-A)

* Hyaluronic Acid

* Hydroxy acids (AHA, BHA)

* Niacinamide

* Ceramides





How to use a face serum?





The first thing to remember, face serum should be used after cleansing, but before moisturizing.





To put it differently, in 4 step skincare routine serum would be the 3rd product in use: Cleanser, Toner, Serum, Moisturizer.