A Guide To Maintain Your Hair Colour

If you have colored your hair then maintaining them is one of the important parts. Otherwise, your hair color will start to fade in just 3 – 4 washes.

So here is a guide on how to maintain your hair color:

1. Once you are home after coloring your hair, you should not wash your hair for 24 – 48 hours because the color of your hair is still setting on your hair shaft. This is the important step so that your hair color lasts longer.

2. After your hair color, you must reshuffle your hair care products. Use a sulfate-free shampoo, a conditioner, and a serum. Use a shampoo that is for colored hair and which also will give a natural shine to your hair.

3. You should avoid taking a hot shower. Always use lukewarm or warm water on your hair as it helps in maintaining the color and also reduces fading. Once you have shampooed, squeeze out the extra water from your hair and then apply a hair mask or a conditioner to your lengths only. You can use a comb so that it spread on your lengths evenly. After 2 – 3 minutes wash it off with water. The conditioner will lock your hair color inside and also will seal the hair cuticles.

4. Never skip using a hair serum. So, it is easy to detangle your hair. Applying a serum helps to bring a natural shine to your hair and also protects the colored hair from UV rays.