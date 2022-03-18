Gulzar's timeless classic- Aandhi, and the 'Era of Emergency'.

Aandhi!

It beautifully portrays the relationship of a couple and their reunion. It was loosely based on the life of Indira Gandhi and with the direction, the icing on the cake is the music and lyrics.

This is possibly one of the best movies Gulzar ever directed. We should applaud the courage of filmmakers to make/release a film during the emergency era - 1975! Modelling the heroine of the movie after Indira Gandhi(The very Prime minister who imposed an emergency to stay in power), might have been a deliberate choice by Gulzar - but the story would have worked otherwise.

Probably the whole movie was a case study of the breakdown of marriage due to individualistic values; the struggle between ambition and gratification - is effortlessly portrayed by Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen.

It might not have been a hit/superhit - but Aandhi would remain a timeless classic and one of the masterpieces created by Mr.Gulzar.