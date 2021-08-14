From Gunjan Saxena to Shershaah, has Karan Johar derived a new hit formula at the box office?

Karan Johar's latest production Shershaah was released on the digital platform two days back on August 12 and the initial response has been amazing despite his public image, which has taken aback since the last few years. So what changed?





If one were to look closely, it'd be fair to say that Karan Johar has made some conscious decisions to make his movies work again. The most obvious one is his newly found love with patriotic movies. Be it Gunjan Saxena last year which despite the pandemic and social media hatred that the entire team was subjected to, made quite a significant profit. Or Shershaah this year which for the most part is being presented as a Sid-Kiara starrer rather than attaching Karan's name to it. The common factor, that is, the biographical war drama genre seems to be working just fine for the SOTY director since it gives little scope for the audiences and the critics alike to not love the movie or even criticism the story for that matter.





And it's intriguing to know that because Karan Johar had his own sense of filmmaking in the past and one would know him from the kind of movies he makes. This is a new territory for Karan Johar but as they say desperate times call for desperate measures. Are you happy with this decision of his?