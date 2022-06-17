H1gher Music's Sik-K releases new music with Tory Lanez

This is the first work we have gotten from Sik-K after his discharge from the military. One of the fastest rising Korean rapper who already has fans all over the world, Kwon Min Sik a.k.a Sik-K, is known for his unique rap style using auto-tune and releasing hit songs.

Before his enlistment, he released many tracks and albums back to back. In fact, some of his tracks were also being released while he was in the military. Though celebrities are not allowed to work in the industry directly or indirectly while serving in the military, he had probably pre-recorded the songs and collabs before enlisting and his label was releasing the songs while he was away. This way, he did not hinder his military service and also kept his fans happy.

Some of his hit songs are Fire, Darling, Tell Ya, H1gher Gang, Alcohol and many more. Check out his latest release below.