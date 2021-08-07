Hacks That Will Mask-Proof Your Lipsticks

Face masks are becoming the new normal in our lives, so we also have to accept the challenges that come with them. The biggest challenge while wearing face masks for makeup lovers s is the agony of seeing their lipsticks transferring onto masks and smudging.





Here is a hack to prevent these problems:





Take Off Excess Lip Balm

It is very important to use a lip balm before applying lipstick. It helps to nourish and moisturize your lips throughout the day. However, to prevent your lipstick from sliding and slipping, use, take off the excess lip balm before you sweep a lipstick.





Don’t Forget The Lip Liner

Your lip liners are going to be your best friends now. Besides adding definition and depth to your lips, it will give a smooth canvas to your lipstick. Apply a pigmented lip liner and also use the same liner to fill in your lips.





Switch To Matte Lipsticks

As much we love creamy lipsticks and lip glosses, but it is a big no-no while wearing your mask. It is best to use matte lipsticks as they are transfer-proof and also do not smudge.





Setting Powder To Rescue

This must be all girls go to technique so that the lipstick stays longer. After applying lipstick always use a tissue over your lips. Then take some translucent powder on your brush and gently dab it on the tissue. This will help you to remove off the excess dust and gently remove the tissue. Using the powder will help you to absorb the excess color and set the lipstick on your lips so that it is not budging or smudging.