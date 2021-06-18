Had Blackpink burgers? Now have Balckpink doughnuts!

Do you remember when Thailand Blinks were getting a treat? Burger King launched a Valentine special edition 'Black and Pink' burgers in the month of February. The burgers were sold out in no time when fans came to know about the limited edition. Even though the burgers were not in relation with the k-pop group, it were surprisingly viewed as a Blackpink merchandise leading the special menu to run out of stock. Something similar is going to happen then time as well. 'Krispy Kreme Philippines' is up with a new exclusive doughnut series but this time it's officially in collaboration with Blackpink. The sweet blinks in Philippines are going to get the limited edition 'Love Sweet Series' for which Krispy Kreme Philippines collaborated with Blackpink and Pepsi Asia! I am so envious of the blinks in Philippines, they are so lucky!