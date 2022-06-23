Had Kiara Advani achieved success without Karan Johar?

Kiara Advani has established herself in Bollywood in a short period of time. The aspiring actress has been in a few South Indian films, but she wasn't given much attention until she appeared in Lust Stories on Netflix. The actress, though, believes she still has a ways to go. She modestly credited filmmaker Karan Johar for all of her achievements to date and added that she still doesn't feel renowned and thinks she's just getting started. She thinks the turning point in her career was Karan's Lust Stories.





Kiara said that she views Karan as her mentor and the one who launched her career in an interview with Deccan Chronicle. In response to the question of whether she was acquainted with the filmmaker professionally, she responded, "Karan Johar is my mentor since he altered my career by providing me the jobs that he has. He often gives me advice, and I always heed it. He has that personable quality, so I can tell him if I don't like something. Say no if you don't like the script. He is very open and not at all egotistical.





Kiara also discussed the role that females are now playing in a field that is dominated by men. She finished by saying, "There has been a change in the industry. Things are now changing in Bollywood. And I believe that these changes are being made for the better by women like Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut. They demonstrate that they are equal to all male performers by providing a very fierce competition. It is a business at the end of the day. Make sure the movie has a strong box office debut.