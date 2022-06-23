  1. Home
Had Kiara Advani achieved success without Karan Johar?

Kiara Advani has established herself in Bollywood in a short period of time. The aspiring actress has been in a few South Indian films, but she wasn't given much attention until she appeared in Lust Stories on Netflix. The actress, though, believes she still has a ways to go. She modestly credited filmmaker Karan Johar for all of her achievements to date and added that she still doesn't feel renowned and thinks she's just getting started. She thinks the turning point in her career was Karan's Lust Stories.


Kiara said that she views Karan as her mentor and the one who launched her career in an interview with Deccan Chronicle. In response to the question of whether she was acquainted with the filmmaker professionally, she responded, "Karan Johar is my mentor since he altered my career by providing me the jobs that he has. He often gives me advice, and I always heed it. He has that personable quality, so I can tell him if I don't like something. Say no if you don't like the script. He is very open and not at all egotistical.


Kiara also discussed the role that females are now playing in a field that is dominated by men. She finished by saying, "There has been a change in the industry. Things are now changing in Bollywood. And I believe that these changes are being made for the better by women like Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut. They demonstrate that they are equal to all male performers by providing a very fierce competition. It is a business at the end of the day. Make sure the movie has a strong box office debut.

Posted by Kartik Forever . 54 mins ago

Kartik Aaryan is the future king of Bollywood, Agree or not?

Actor Kartik Aaryan is enjoying success following the release of his most recent film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. After the successes of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, its sequel, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the actor has frequently been referred to as the "king" of the masses. The actor, who thinks he still has a long way to go in his career before he can justify any such label, doesn't take these designations too seriously.


Kartik has a number of titles, including "king of monologues" and "king of the masses," according to RJ Siddharth Kannan, but the interviewer claimed that up until this point, only Shah Rukh Khan had such a title. When talking about this, Kartik stated, "Of course I feel good whenever I acquire these titles. It's too soon to declare that I don't think I want to accept the title of king since I still have a long way to go. Jokingly, he said, "Maybe I'll take prince. With all the affection, I believe I'm just content. He talked about the large crowds that had gathered at the mall only to see him and said it was an unexplainable experience. He declared, "This sensation is greater than any title."
BollyLover : PKP 1 and 2, SKTKS, PPAW and now BB2 all have done brilliantly well. Dhamaka also did well on OTT. So yeah KA is reigning atm, if he continues the same way he will make a big mark in Bollywood. Masses love him.
0 REPLY 12 mins ago
Posted by Alia Lovers . 1 hours ago

Jug Jug Jeeyo review: The most over-rated movie of all time
Starting from all the buzz since the teaser came out everything about this film started to look overrated. It felt like all the actors were casted just to engage the audience with the movie. As we all know Varun and Kiara are viewed these days as the most good looking on screen pair but in my opinion it felt it was all just to hype up the promotional events. Prajakta Kohli fans are definitely excited to see her on big screen and that is one of the reason why I would call this star cast a strategy. Seeing Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor together will surely be a delight. After all the over the top promotion strategy according to me it is one of the most overrated movies.
BollyLover : KJo is super insecure about Kartik's success, hence he's trying so hard with this film
0 REPLY 1 hours ago
Posted by Bollywood Masala . 1 hours ago

Shahrukh Khan facing health issues due to smoking 100 cigarettes a day?

We are all aware about Shah Rukh Khan's addiction. He has always been open and honest with his fans about his "smoking" addiction. In an interview back in 2011, the superstar revealed that he smokes 100 cigarettes daily and drinks about 30 cups of black coffee.

Shah Rukh Khan responded when asked about his health and sleeping patterns, "No, I don't sleep. I have roughly 100 smokes a day. I overlook eating. I must consume food. Midway through your shot, I suddenly remembered. Umm… I do not consume water. I have a six-pack and roughly 30 cups of black coffee. Therefore, the less care I give myself, the more care I receive.

In the same interview, SRK also discussed his love of food and how his mother made excellent Hyderabadi food while his father had restaurants in Delhi and specialised in Pathani cuisine. In fact, she always fed him with her own hands when his mother was still living.

He's still one of the fittest actors in the Bollywood industry despite smoking 100 cigarettes and consuming 30 cups of black coffee daily.
Posted by 😊😊😊 . 1 hours ago

Shamshera trailer
Cross pollination : Epic!
0 REPLY 4 mins ago
Posted by Bollywood Masala . 1 hours ago

Who is excited for Shahrukh Khan's cameo in Rocketry: The Nambi effect?

The life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was wrongfully accused of espionage and detained in 1994, is the subject of R Madhavan's upcoming multilingual film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In the Hindi version of the movie, superstar Shah Rukh Khan will make a brief appearance as a chat show host.

In a recent media interview, Madhavan discussed how Shah Rukh Khan joined the project. The 3 Idiots actor reportedly stated, "When I worked with Shah Rukh Khan on Zero, I brought up the movie Rocketry. He vividly recalled how, at one of his birthday celebrations, he inquired about the status of the movie and expressed his wish to be a part of it. I told Khan sahab, "I'm willing to play any background character I want to be in this movie. Mujhe background mein koi bhi role chalega main is film ka hissa hona chahta hu."

Madhavan stated that he believed Shah Rukh Khan was making fun of himself. "Two days later my wife Sarita asked me to thank Khan sahab for his kind words. I dropped a message to Khan sahab's manager asking her to convey my gratitude to him. I instantly got a text from the manager saying, "Khan sir is asking about the dates of the shoot.", the actor continued.

The actor further disclosed that neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Tamil star Suriya, who plays the same part in the Tamil version of the movie, collected a penny in fees for the production.
FR€€ $P!R!T : Excited for the subject of this film which destroyed the life of an ISRO scientist (though I don't know about him in detail).
0 REPLY 48 mins ago
Posted by Cross pollination . 2 hours ago

Here's honest review of JJJ by Jammy

Varunardo and she-ranveer danced everywhere. Varunardo did push ups and she-ranveer hogged vada pav in metro. She-ranveer was forcing every fan to make reel on Naach punjaban with her. Varunardo and she-ranveer promoted it everywhere foolishly and paid the critics heavily. They knew that film isn't good that's why they pulled such weird promotional tactics. Samosa critics gave 3.5-4 stars to this crap.

Jammy exposed varunardo and she-ranveer buhahahhah.
Movie Buff : HAHAHHH I love your caption! x'D
1 REPLY 1 hours ago
Posted by Somya Sharma . 2 hours ago

What kind of movie work the best in Bollywood?
Posted by Mohammad . 2 hours ago

Which Actor will have the most hits this year?
Movie Buff : Ranveer does not have any more movies this year. His 2 consecutive ones tanked on the BO! x'DD
1 REPLY 1 hours ago
Posted by FilmyShilmy . 3 hours ago

Is Bollywood is putting too much effects on first look posters! do you agree?

I just saw Shamshera's first look posters with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, though I get the gist of it I feel that the effects and filters used look way too much changing the appearance of the actors. Do you agree?
Bebo : I think so too
0 REPLY 2 hours ago
