Had Ranbir Kapoor met Alia Bhatt at a younger age, their relationship wouldn't have worked. Agree or not?

While the news of the couple celebrating Ranbir Kapoor's 39th birthday in Jodhpur and scouting for locations for a soon-to-be wedding is all over the place, there was a time when, had the two met or crossed each other's paths, they probably would not have ended up together or even liked each other!

In a throwback interview Ranbir Kapoor had said that when he met Alia he had already been through two serious relationships that had failed and at that time he needed space and an aspiring company which he found in Alia. Ranbir had also spoken about what it was like to be newly in love once again and said that the feeling always came with a lot of excitement.

He also added that he was more balanced when he met Alia and valued relationships much more than he had in the past; something he had learned over the years though his relationships. He also confessed that he could appreciate hurt and what it does to a person much more than he could a couple of years back. And the rest we know as history!

It's almost like seeing Ranbir's 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' film in real life! Share your thoughts on this in the comment section below.