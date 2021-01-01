Had Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah released in theatres, would it have earned more than Akshay's BellBottom?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Shershaah produced by Karan Johar released on Amazon Prime and went on to become one of the most loved Bollywood movies of 2021. Not that we are complaining about the OTT release but have you also wondered if it would have been as loved as it is now with a theatrical release?

According to an article by Bollywood Hungama, trade experts expected the theatrical box office lifetime collection of Shershaah to be between Rs 125 to 150 crores. The movie would have initially had a slow start but with such great reviews, it would have attracted the audience and easily crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Now do you think BellBottom can cross the Rs 100 crore mark?

BellBottom starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Aadil Hussain and Huma Qureshi released in theatres on August 19 and till now, the film has earned a box office collection of Rs. 18.55 crores in total. Despited getting positive response from the critics and the audience, the numbers of BellBottom are low but we have to consider the current pandemic situation and all the terms and conditions that are applied when a movie releases in theatres in this new normal. BellBottom’s below average earning is also a result of the theatres in Maharashtra staying closed. I believe that it is impossible for Bellbottom to cross Rs 100 crore mark now. What do you think?

Does this mean that Shershaah is a better movie than BellBottom?