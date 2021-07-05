A Hair Hero For All Your Hair Problems

Yes, garlic is a hero to deal with all your hair problems. This is the ingredient that you will find at your home easily. Hair loss is the most irritating of all hair woes. Small and stinky, but it is filled with full of goodness. So here are few ways to use the garlicky goodness for stronger, healthier, and smoother hair.

Garlic and Honey Mask – Garlic contains selenium and vitamin E which prevents your hair from hair loss, breakage, and helps to make them stronger. Honey gives nourishment and moisturizes your hair. Take 7 - 8 cloves of garlic and grind them. Then take 2 tablespoons of honey. Mix them together. Apply it to your hair and let it sit for 30 minutes. Wash it off with the normal water. Repeat this process twice a week for good results.

Garlic and Coconut Oil – They both are the power ingredients that help to grow your hair, smoother and make them stronger. Take 5 – 7 cloves of garlic and crush it. Then take warm coconut oil. Mix the garlic into the oil. Pamper your hair with this hot oil massage for 15 – 20 minutes. Then wash your hair as usual and apply a conditioner followed by a serum.