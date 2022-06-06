HallyuTalk announces CONTEST celebrating BTS' 9th anniversary with a Butter-ful prize

The BTS ARMY can now talk about their #HallyuTalkBTSJourney !









On June 6, HallyuTalk had a special surprise in store for the many fans of BTS who are looking forward to celebrating superstar BTS' debut anniversary. Just around the corner, BTS will ring in the completion of their 9th year as a group on June 13.









In celebration of the milestone that the whole world is excited about, HallyTalk has announced a contest, hosted on its Instagram handle, to listen to the stories of the fans. HallyuTalk BTS Journey is a chance for the BTS ARMY to share their unique journey as a fan and stand a chance to win a coveted BTS Butter album. Running for a whole week, right up to the day of the anniversary, fans can now participate in the new contest.









Duration:

June 6, 2022, 7 pm to June 13, 2022, 7 pm









Rules:

1. Follow HallyuTalk on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook

2. Tell us about your BTS journey in the comments

3. Tag 3 friends to participate in this contest

4. Brownie points for liking, sharing & commenting on our #HallyuTalkBTSTracks Instagram reels









Share your stories below!