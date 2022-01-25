Han So-hee's next drama opposite Park Seo-joon proves her career's trajectory is going in an unexpected direction

Han So-hee will star opposite Park Seo-joon in the upcoming survival drama, titled 'Gyeongseong Creature'. The thriller series will be set in the dark times of Spring 1945 when the two come together to fight against a creature. The drama will be helmed by the director of 'Stove League'. It will premiere in 2023.





So, when I had first watched Han So-hee in "100 Days My Prince," I thought she would be opting for safer roles going forward, and for a while, that actually happened when she chose dramas like 'Abyss' and 'Nevertheless', however, the latter gave her the opportunity to be more greedy with her choices. She went on to star in a Netflix thriller 'My Name', completely challenging herself and breaking the image of a tender young woman, for which she also received worldwide recognition.





She is again coming back with a physically demanding drama further proving the versatility that we couldn't see at the beginning of her career, and I am all for it. However, she did not completely eliminate the romance dramas as she will soon be seen opposite Park Hyung-sik in 'Soundtrack #1'. Her interesting drama choices have taken the trajectory of her career in a completely unexpected direction than what I had imagined.





Which is your favourite drama of Han So-hee?