Hand care tips!!

Our hands also needs loving care. Mostly we neglect to care our hands. There are some tips on how to keep aur hands beautiful and healthy :

Always use hand lotion or hand cream to help you leep the moisture of your both hands. Preferably, hand lotion or cream enriched with shea butter.

You can also use coconut oil for massaging on your hands. It really good for hands and give moisture to the hands.

Wear protective hand gloves when you are doing laundry taska or washing dishes, to protect your hands from absorbing all the resudue coming from the detergent.

Put on sunblock lotion or cream on your palm and on to your enture hands. This is certainly a must in order to protect your hands from sunburn which usually causes wrinkles lines and skin discolouration.

Dry up your hands right after washing. Keeping your hands dry and clean will limit the spread of the bacteria that will cause common colds and flu viruses.

Do manicure once in 15 days or at least once in a month to pamper your hands.

You can use your facial scrub for your hands or a diy scrub is quite perfect scrub to removes dirt, dead skin from hands. Mix coffee powder, sugar and coconut oil together and use it as a hand scrub. It will make your hand super soft, moisturized and glowy.

Stay hydrated and always eat fresh vegetables and fresh fruits. These all are very good for your skin.