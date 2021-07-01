Handmade soap from thebathboutique

HANDMADE NATURAL LUSCIOUS AND HYDRATING ROSE SOAP I love this soap. It has strong rose water fragrance to it with real rose petals. It lathers you're well and I did not find it drying on my skin. Still I apply body lotion as that's a ritual. It has the goodness of Shea butter and vitamin e so that's make it work very well. Happy to find something natural. It writes up as an anti ageing soap bar ,another goodness. So it needs to be used on regular basis to get those anti ageing benefits. @thebathboutiquee LOVE IT. Will definitely repurchase it.