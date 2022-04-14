"Happiness" grabs the top 5 spots on Netflix

Park Hyung Sik is literally everyone's favourite right now. He is trending a lot and is doing many projects back to back. Led by other famous actors Han Hyo Joo, Jo Woo Jin and many more, this drama is less gory and deadly than the other zombie movies and series.

In the fast, competitive and highly developed society of South Korea, as people struggle to keep up with their daily lives, they start consuming an illegal pill named NEXT to gain more energy. But the unforeseen consequences of the pills turn humans into thirsty blood-sucking zombies who are also not completely zombies because there are possibilities of a cure. Also, the entire Seoul city does not turn into zombie land. Park Hyung Sik and his wife Han Hyo Joo are two police officers who discover the dark side of humanity while navigating a zombie outbreak.

Its IMDb rating is 8.3/10 and was South Korea's top domestic drama on Twitter. This is also the only drama that reflects our current reality of living amidst the pandemic, wearing masks, washing hands and working from home. Honestly, none of the dramas of 2020 or 2021 has done that. It is now available on Netflix and is one of the Top 10 trending and most-watched K-dramas on Netflix.

Picture: Courtesy of TVN and Han Cinema