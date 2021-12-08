'Happiness' stars Park Hyung-sik and Han Hyo-joo show gratitude and bid farewell to each other

'Happiness' has ended with its finale reaching the drama's highest ratings ever. The apocalyptic drama starring Park Hyung-sik and Han Hyo-joo may have not been able to achieve huge success domestically, but it was well-received by the audience worldwide. After the release of the last episode, the two leads took to Instagram to show their gratitude to each other.





Han Hyo-joo posted a series of goofy pictures with Park hyun-sik and captioned it, "And you! Thank You Hyun-a!" to which Park Hyung-sik replied by saying, "I was more thankful." She also showed her gratitude to fans who watched her drama and wished them good health.





Meanwhile, Park Hyung-sik also posted a few pictures thanking everyone who sincerely loved this drama and bid farewell. Han Hyo-joo commented on it by saying, "bow." The adorable pictures were an absolute treat for the fans who are still not over the drama. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry is one of the reasons why fans were truly invested in it.





Did you have a great time watching this thriller? What would you rate the drama out of 10?



















